Barbie goes where no doll has gone before

To spark girls’ interest in Stem, a Barbie version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has headed into space

A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight to inspire young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (Stem).



Marking World Space Week, which takes place until Sunday and this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cristoforetti, who is in training for her next mission to the International Space Station in April...