Lifestyle

Barbie goes where no doll has gone before

To spark girls’ interest in Stem, a Barbie version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has headed into space

04 October 2021 - 18:25 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight to inspire young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (Stem).

Marking World Space Week, which takes place until Sunday and this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cristoforetti, who is in training for her next mission to the International Space Station in April...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Come what may, Barbie’s standing by Elvis Lifestyle
  2. Barbie's latest job is as a Covid-19 hero, creating a jab to save the world Lifestyle
  3. Look sharp, Barbie! Ken’s rocking Berluti for his 60th, with a ride to match Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Dogged faith: who said pups and kitties don’t need blessings? Lifestyle
  2. Barbie goes where no doll has gone before Lifestyle
  3. Billie Eilish becomes Glastonbury’s youngest solo headliner Lifestyle
  4. Garfield would be impressed: Jag’s E-Pace is a fat cat for the ’burbs Lifestyle
  5. Banksy painting set to balloon collector’s coffers Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting