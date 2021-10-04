Billie Eilish becomes Glastonbury’s youngest solo headliner
The star will perform on the main stage, but if you’re thinking of making the trek, forget it. The festival is sold out
04 October 2021 - 18:24
Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury next June, becoming the British music festival’s youngest solo headliner, organisers said on Monday.
The 19-year-old hitmaker, who sings the theme tune for the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, performed at the festival’s Other Stage in 2019, the last time the event was held...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.