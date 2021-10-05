Russian actors are filming a space movie – on location

The mission aims to beat Hollywood to it after a project announced earlier this year by Tom Cruise with Nasa and SpaceX

A Russian crew of two cosmonauts, a movie director and an actress blasted off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday to shoot the first movie in space, the latest twist in decades of Russia-US space rivalry.



The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked at 1212 GMT at the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of about 354km...