Russian actors are filming a space movie – on location
The mission aims to beat Hollywood to it after a project announced earlier this year by Tom Cruise with Nasa and SpaceX
05 October 2021 - 19:09
A Russian crew of two cosmonauts, a movie director and an actress blasted off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday to shoot the first movie in space, the latest twist in decades of Russia-US space rivalry.
The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked at 1212 GMT at the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of about 354km...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.