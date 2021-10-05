Share the love at a Stellenbosch eatery where it’s coming up rosés

Chef Monche Muller’s contemporary tapas-style menu encourages sharing in a glorious setting

Tapas, small-plates, meze, sharing-style ... call it what you like, but there can be no denying there’s something uniquely enjoyable about ordering an array of dishes and sharing them with everyone at the table. Perhaps now more than ever. With the hopeful waning of the pandemic, it’s also a style of eating that allows us to connect with one another, sharing experiences and enjoying life together in a way that extends beyond the borders of a Zoom call.



Few places are better suited to indulging in this type of culinary conviviality than Pink Valley restaurant. Situated at the foot of the Helderberg on the wine estate of its namesake — producer of one of the few Provence-styled rosés being made in SA and the only in the country that focuses on producing only one wine — the laid-back eatery is quietly gaining a reputation for its contemporary take on tapas. The dishes are best enjoyed with a glass of the estate’s rosé, of course, while taking in the glorious mountainous surroundings...