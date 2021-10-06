Street-smart fashion lovers have something up their sleeves
Milan Fashion Week showcases the latest trends as streetwear returns to steal the show
06 October 2021 - 18:42
With international runways opening their doors once more, the streets of New York, London and especially Milan have been celebrating the trends and staples we’ve long traded for sweatpants and PJs.
While Versace, Fendi and Prada dominated on the catwalk, the returning stars of streetwear have given us a number of style notes to adopt this summer. Here are the top trends to look out for...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.