Street-smart fashion lovers have something up their sleeves

Milan Fashion Week showcases the latest trends as streetwear returns to steal the show

With international runways opening their doors once more, the streets of New York, London and especially Milan have been celebrating the trends and staples we’ve long traded for sweatpants and PJs.



While Versace, Fendi and Prada dominated on the catwalk, the returning stars of streetwear have given us a number of style notes to adopt this summer. Here are the top trends to look out for...