Egypt’s cinematic heyday is alive and well in this collector’s hands, for now

Makram Salama has collected thousands of items tracing the industry, but is now worried about their fate

In a small flat-turned-museum in Alexandria, 72-year-old Makram Salama’s cluttered collection of negatives, posters and projectors traces the history of Egyptian cinema through its 20th-century heyday.



The collection started with photos and posters from his hometown in southern Egypt, where he worked in a sugar cane factory, and grew to include thousands of items picked up from production companies and others who abandoned them as they switched to digital film...