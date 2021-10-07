If you love Winnie-the-Pooh and have a bar to spare, you could own his bridge

The bridge in AA Milne’s books, on which his son played, is expected to fetch up to R1,2m at auction

An old bridge that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh author AA Milne and was depicted in his much-loved children’s stories about the honey-loving bear is being auctioned on Wednesday, with a price estimate of up to around $81,000 (about R1,2m).



Originally known as Posingford Bridge, it was built in 1907 in Ashdown Forest, in southern England, as a river crossing...