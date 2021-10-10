Ineos Grenadier is a toughie, sans frills, that should put smiles on dials

The marque has come up with a utilitarian vehicle that means business

If you’re a fan of boxy overland vehicles with serious terrain-mashing credentials, you’ve probably heard of Ineos Automotive.



The ambitious British motoring brand was founded in 2017. In the words of its chairperson, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the company aims to plug the “gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern-day compliance and reliability”...