No time for the battery to die: 007’s Aston Martin goes electric

James Bond’s DB5 and the DB6, first unveiled in 1965, are going green, but maintaining their aesthetics

10 October 2021 - 17:47 By Stuart McDill

Daniel Craig may have said goodbye as James Bond, but his iconic Aston Martin is about to be given a new lease of life, for an ultra-cool $1m (about R15m).

Bond actually drove a DB5, which features again in the latest Bond movie, No Time To Die. But the DB6 is regarded by many as the epitome of British motoring style since it was unveiled in 1965...

