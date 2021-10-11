Lifestyle

It was our Johnny’s doing: Paul McCartney on Beatles’ break-up

There has been much speculation about the band’s split, with McCartney telling the BBC that John Lennon instigated it

11 October 2021 - 19:34 By Andrew MacAskill

Paul McCartney has said he wanted to continue performing with the Beatles when the band famously split in 1970 and that it was John Lennon that instigated the break-up.

Speculation about what caused the demise of the world’s most famous pop group has ranged from artistic differences and legal disputes to Lennon’s marriage to artist Yoko Ono...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Imagine that: Lennon cassette recording fetches nearly R1m Lifestyle
  2. Lennon would’ve loved beetling along and seeing his lyrics on a landmark Lifestyle
  3. REVIEW | New doccie reflects on '1971, the year music changed everything' Lifestyle
  4. Get back: two fab books chronicle the Beatles’ long and winding road Lifestyle

Most read

  1. It was our Johnny’s doing: Paul McCartney on Beatles’ break-up Lifestyle
  2. Oh, stop moaning and rotate, woman! Lifestyle
  3. Turning trauma into tune: Egyptian band helps women tackle taboos Lifestyle
  4. Bear necessities land Alaskan salmon muncher his fourth Fat Bear accolade Lifestyle
  5. Ineos Grenadier is a toughie, sans frills, that should put smiles on dials Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting