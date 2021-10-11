It was our Johnny’s doing: Paul McCartney on Beatles’ break-up

There has been much speculation about the band’s split, with McCartney telling the BBC that John Lennon instigated it

Paul McCartney has said he wanted to continue performing with the Beatles when the band famously split in 1970 and that it was John Lennon that instigated the break-up.



Speculation about what caused the demise of the world’s most famous pop group has ranged from artistic differences and legal disputes to Lennon’s marriage to artist Yoko Ono...