Oh, stop moaning and rotate, woman!
A Bosnian man who tired of his wife’s complaints about the view from their house has built one that rotates
11 October 2021 - 19:33
Seeking to please his wife, who wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-taught innovator has built a rotating house, allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers-by in the next.
“I’ve got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I’ll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish,” Vojin Kusic, 72, said, standing in front of his new house that attracts the attention of visitors...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.