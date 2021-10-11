Lifestyle

Oh, stop moaning and rotate, woman!

A Bosnian man who tired of his wife’s complaints about the view from their house has built one that rotates

11 October 2021 - 19:33 By Dado Ruvic

Seeking to please his wife, who wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-taught innovator has built a rotating house, allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers-by in the next.

“I’ve got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I’ll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish,” Vojin Kusic, 72, said, standing in front of his new house that attracts the attention of visitors...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | 10 dreamy outdoor lounges to inspire you Home & Gardening
  2. IN PICS | This compact garden cottage has a smart and sexy design Home & Gardening
  3. IN PICS | This modern farmhouse is an enchanting off-the-map escape Home & Gardening
  4. IN PICS | Fortune favours the bold decorator: Nine colourful living rooms Home & Gardening
  5. Seven local creatives who are working wonders with wood Home & Gardening

Most read

  1. It was our Johnny’s doing: Paul McCartney on Beatles’ break-up Lifestyle
  2. Oh, stop moaning and rotate, woman! Lifestyle
  3. Turning trauma into tune: Egyptian band helps women tackle taboos Lifestyle
  4. Bear necessities land Alaskan salmon muncher his fourth Fat Bear accolade Lifestyle
  5. Ineos Grenadier is a toughie, sans frills, that should put smiles on dials Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting