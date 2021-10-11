Oh, stop moaning and rotate, woman!

A Bosnian man who tired of his wife’s complaints about the view from their house has built one that rotates

Seeking to please his wife, who wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-taught innovator has built a rotating house, allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers-by in the next.



“I’ve got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I’ll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish,” Vojin Kusic, 72, said, standing in front of his new house that attracts the attention of visitors...