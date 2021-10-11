Lifestyle

Turning trauma into tune: Egyptian band helps women tackle taboos

With lyrics inspired by the testimony of rural girls and women, Elbouma is using music to critique patriarchy

11 October 2021 - 19:33 By Menna A Farouk

Misogyny, child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM): not the usual topics one may expect to inspire a band in Egypt.

But a feminist duo, Elbouma, or “The Owl” in Arabic, is blending old melodies, new rhythms and bold lyrics to critique abuses faced by women and girls in their broadly conservative north African country...

