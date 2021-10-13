Love is love: if a gay Dutch monarch wants to get married, it’s fine

Despite arguments to the contrary, the prime minister says this is so, with succession a discussion for later

In the country that first legalised gay marriage, the Dutch crown princess has the right to marry a person of any gender without giving up her right to the throne, the prime minister said this week.



Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, has not made any comments on the matter and little is known of her personal life. The question arose after recently published books argued that the country’s rules exclude the possibility of a same-sex royal couple...