Lifestyle

Not so fast! Supply bottlenecks strain fashion chains

Fast fashion is about being first to market, but brands are battling with control around delivery, say experts

13 October 2021 - 19:25 By James Davey and Lisa Baertlein

Supply bottlenecks, slower product deliveries and higher freight and labour costs risk shifting the fast fashion industry into the slow lane, as shown this week by British online fashion retailer ASOS.

A business model that aims to bring new styles into shops every three or so weeks, and where shoppers expect to see fresh, reasonably priced merchandise on each visit, is discovering its limitations...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Forget the boutiques, thrifting may just find you that fashion gem The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Ethics out of fashion on the trend treadmill Business Times
  3. Fast fashion spurs bleach-like pollution of Africa's rivers Africa
  4. France probes fashion retailers for concealing ‘crimes against humanity’ Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Dune his best to do justice to a film that’s flopped before Lifestyle
  2. Jamie Lee Curtis goes psycho at ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere Lifestyle
  3. Twitter taps in to ‘untapped’ territory. Why? Because it wants your money Lifestyle
  4. Giving back after a decade of black Lifestyle
  5. Love is love: if a gay Dutch monarch wants to get married, it’s fine Lifestyle

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...