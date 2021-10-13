Not so fast! Supply bottlenecks strain fashion chains

Fast fashion is about being first to market, but brands are battling with control around delivery, say experts

Supply bottlenecks, slower product deliveries and higher freight and labour costs risk shifting the fast fashion industry into the slow lane, as shown this week by British online fashion retailer ASOS.



A business model that aims to bring new styles into shops every three or so weeks, and where shoppers expect to see fresh, reasonably priced merchandise on each visit, is discovering its limitations...