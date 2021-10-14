Lifestyle

Jamie Lee Curtis goes psycho at ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere

The actor channelled her mom’s ‘Psycho’ character, saying the horror genre had given her her creative life

14 October 2021 - 19:07 By Reuters

Halloween Kills actor Jamie Lee Curtis channelled her mother Janet Leigh’s iconic character in Psycho at the costume party premiere of the film in Hollywood this week.

Wearing the same buttoned and belted light blue dress and a blond wig, Lee Curtis completed the look with a bloodied shower curtain over one arm...

