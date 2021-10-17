The spine-tingling evolution of the Darwin family’s microscope
In the mid-1800s Charles Darwin gave his son a microscope that is expected to fetch up to R7m at auction in December
17 October 2021 - 17:48
A microscope Charles Darwin gave his son Leonard and which has remained in the family for nearly 200 years is headed for auction in December. It is expected to fetch up to $480,000 (about R7m).
The instrument was designed by Charles Gould for the firm Cary around 1825 and is one of six surviving microscopes associated with the British naturalist, according to auction house Christie’s...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.