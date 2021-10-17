Lifestyle

The spine-tingling evolution of the Darwin family’s microscope

In the mid-1800s Charles Darwin gave his son a microscope that is expected to fetch up to R7m at auction in December

17 October 2021 - 17:48 By Marissa Davison

A microscope Charles Darwin gave his son Leonard and which has remained in the family for nearly 200 years is headed for auction in December. It is expected to fetch up to $480,000 (about R7m).

The instrument was designed by Charles Gould for the firm Cary around 1825 and is one of six surviving microscopes associated with the British naturalist, according to auction house Christie’s...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Nelson Mandela's famous shirts, belongings up for auction Lifestyle
  2. Giving back after a decade of black Lifestyle
  3. Pablo Escobar's 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC is for sale Features
  4. If you love Winnie-the-Pooh and have a bar to spare, you could own his bridge Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Riding high on pizazz, with a price to match Lifestyle
  2. Is that a penis? No, you dirty-minded philistine, it’s a potato Lifestyle
  3. The spine-tingling evolution of the Darwin family’s microscope Lifestyle
  4. Dune his best to do justice to a film that’s flopped before Lifestyle
  5. Jamie Lee Curtis goes psycho at ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole