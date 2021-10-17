The spine-tingling evolution of the Darwin family’s microscope

A microscope Charles Darwin gave his son Leonard and which has remained in the family for nearly 200 years is headed for auction in December. It is expected to fetch up to $480,000 (about R7m).



The instrument was designed by Charles Gould for the firm Cary around 1825 and is one of six surviving microscopes associated with the British naturalist, according to auction house Christie’s...