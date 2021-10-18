Now it’s to the metaverse and beyond for Facebook

The company has committed $50m towards building the project in Europe

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 people in the EU over the next five years, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse — a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces.



This would be a significant step the company is taking towards the concept, something top boss Mark Zuckerberg has touted in recent months...