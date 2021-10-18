Serving up a treat: drink bubbly with Roger Federer

The tennis star talks to cellar master Benoît Gouez about what makes a vintage champagne

If you love champagne, or you’re interested in what immensely talented sports stars get up to in their spare time, or you like learning how things are made, or you just enjoy the sound of a sexy French accent, watch the video series Through The Eyes Of ... which combines all of the above.



Roger Federer is the global ambassador of the House of Moët & Chandon and is the first to guest-star in the new video series in which he asks everything he ever wanted to know about Champagne, both the region and the wine...