Where there’s a William there’s a way: prince’s shot in arm for eco pioneers

Milan and Costa Rica are first winners of his Earthshot Prize, which rewards innovative ways to save the environment

Milan and Costa Rica were among the winners of the Earthshot Prize on Sunday, an environmental award created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who has criticised world leaders for an uninspiring response to the climate change crisis.



The honours were established to find solutions through new technologies or policies to the planet’s biggest environmental problems, with a winner in each of the five categories receiving £1m (about R20m)...