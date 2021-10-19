Isn’t it marvellous that Marvel’s making diversity eternal?

‘Eternals’, directed by ‘Nomadland’ Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, boasts a diverse cast and Marvel’s first deaf role

Actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek brought Hollywood glamour to the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ latest comic book adaptation, Eternals, on Monday.



Directed by Chloe Zhao, who won best director and best picture for the film Nomadland at the Oscars earlier this year, Eternals boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie...