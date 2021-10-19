It’s time to fashion a new future by letting nature redesign itself

Designer Vivienne Westwood is among those who shared ‘Letters to the Earth’ ahead of COP26

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and Nigerian author Ben Okri read out their “Letters to the Earth” on Monday, as part of a campaign urging action against climate change in the run-up to the UN COP26 summit.



The 80-year-old designer, known for her environmental activism, Okri and children’s choir SOS From the Kids were among those who took to the stage at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre in London to read their letters...