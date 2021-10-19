It’s time to fashion a new future by letting nature redesign itself
Designer Vivienne Westwood is among those who shared ‘Letters to the Earth’ ahead of COP26
19 October 2021 - 19:37
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and Nigerian author Ben Okri read out their “Letters to the Earth” on Monday, as part of a campaign urging action against climate change in the run-up to the UN COP26 summit.
The 80-year-old designer, known for her environmental activism, Okri and children’s choir SOS From the Kids were among those who took to the stage at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre in London to read their letters...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.