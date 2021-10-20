More Riri for your hair: beauty trends make a mark at Savage X Fenty show

While others had their eyes locked on the daring lingerie pieces, we only had eyes for the makeup and hairdos

Newly minted billionaire and everything-mogul Rihanna (Ms Riri to you) has done it again and given us another Savage X Fenty show full of sexy lingerie pieces and beauty looks that feel ahead of the curve.



The much-anticipated show, which can honestly be said to have dethroned the Victoria’s Secret show, featured headlining music acts and celebrities and even welcomed some iconic former Victoria’s Secret Angels, such as Adriana Lima, back to the runway. ..