Lifestyle

What’s in a name? A lot for Zoe Saldaña

Netflix, in a new animated series, has allowed the actor to embrace Latin culture and her ‘unpronounceable’ name

20 October 2021 - 18:46 By ROllo Ross

The new Netflix animated series Maya and the Three has allowed its top voice actor, Zoe Saldaña, to reconnect with her Latin roots and birth name.

The show, which begins streaming on Friday, gathers together mythologies from Latin American cultures to tell an epic story of four heroes who set out to defeat the gods of the underworld...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Amanda du-Pont bags a Netflix gig as lead in a movie 'Little Big Mouth' TshisaLIVE
  2. The real winner of ‘Squid Game’ is Netflix – to the tune of R13bn World
  3. Dark comedy, satire and science fiction at its animated best Lifestyle
  4. Animator becomes first in SA to get 13-episode series on Cartoon Network Lifestyle

Most read

  1. It’s hair today, gone tomorrow for this daring ’do Lifestyle
  2. More Riri for your hair: beauty trends make a mark at Savage X Fenty show Lifestyle
  3. What’s in a name? A lot for Zoe Saldaña Lifestyle
  4. Isn’t it marvellous that Marvel’s making diversity eternal? Lifestyle
  5. It’s time to fashion a new future by letting nature redesign itself Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole