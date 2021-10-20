What’s in a name? A lot for Zoe Saldaña

Netflix, in a new animated series, has allowed the actor to embrace Latin culture and her ‘unpronounceable’ name

The new Netflix animated series Maya and the Three has allowed its top voice actor, Zoe Saldaña, to reconnect with her Latin roots and birth name.



The show, which begins streaming on Friday, gathers together mythologies from Latin American cultures to tell an epic story of four heroes who set out to defeat the gods of the underworld...