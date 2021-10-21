Music fans turn up the vol to mute Covid-19

Listening time through subscription audio streaming has risen 51% as people look to music for comfort: study

Music fans globally are spending more time listening to tunes, about 18.4 hours a week on average, and have turned to their favourite artists for comfort during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey published on Thursday.



IFPI, the recorded music industry’s representative body, said the figure, which equates to listening to 368 three-minute songs, is up from 18 hours in 2019, with listeners mostly turning to subscription audio streaming, video streaming, the radio and short-form video apps such as TikTok...