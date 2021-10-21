Lifestyle

‘This is your body giving you a gift, sadly of telling you to slow down’

A new documentary by Rachel Fleit details actor Selma Blair's struggles with multiple sclerosis

21 October 2021 - 20:00 By ROllo Ross

In October 2018, Selma Blair announced to her fans that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable, debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.

New documentary Introducing, Selma Blair details the American actor’s journey with the condition and follows her as she undertakes stem cell treatment...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Christina Applegate on the ‘strange, tough journey’ since multiple sclerosis ... Lifestyle
  2. EU allows Lesotho's MG Health to export cannabis flower for medicinal use Africa
  3. Separating facts from fiction: therapeutic uses of CBD Health & Sex
  4. How simply being near the sea can benefit your health Health & Sex
  5. Euthanasia: it's not fair to keep someone alive because you can't let go Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Music fans turn up the vol to mute Covid-19 Lifestyle
  2. ‘This is your body giving you a gift, sadly of telling you to slow down’ Lifestyle
  3. How Covid-19 and commercialism are killing age-old Moroccan traditions Lifestyle
  4. It’s hair today, gone tomorrow for this daring ’do Lifestyle
  5. More Riri for your hair: beauty trends make a mark at Savage X Fenty show Lifestyle

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...