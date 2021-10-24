Alfa is still alive in SA, but will it ever be more than a niche brand?

They’re a rare sight on our roads these days, so a strategy shift may be necessary to change mindsets

It’s usually difficult to write a cogent review on a product from Alfa Romeo. Inevitably, the author gets sucked into a vortex of romanticism, waxing lyrical about concepts around beauty, passion and beyond.



The reality is that the brand’s performance in SA hasn’t been great for a long time. Probably not since nameplates such as Alfasud were part of daily motoring parlance. Or since the days of the stunning GTV6 3.0 of the 1980s, with its national motorsport pedigree. Well, those are some of the sentiments I’ve heard from more seasoned industry legends anyway...