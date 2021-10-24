Will Burberry’s new CEO boost the brand or will luxe conglomerates bury it?

With the return of the 1990s, Burberry is trying to be cool again, but Jonathan Akeroyd has a lot of work to do

Burberry has found its check mate. The British luxury brand, best known for its black, white, tan and red plaid, has named Jonathan Akeroyd, currently head of Versace, as its new CEO.



Burberry had been looking for a new boss since Marco Gobbetti resigned in June to join Italy’s Salvatore Ferragamo. The former Louis Vuitton executive had spearheaded Burberry’s transformation plan since 2017 and his departure left it searching for a leader midway through its turnaround. Never ideal. The two key issues were: would a new CEO be able to work within the confines of an already established strategy? And would creative director Riccardo Tisci, who Gobbetti hired, stick around?..