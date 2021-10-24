With the holiday season not far off, Apple’s new tech should bear fruit
Faster chips, new MacBooks and cheaper AirPods look set to see the company’s profits bloom
24 October 2021 - 17:29
Apple has released two new chips built into more powerful MacBook Pro laptops and a third-generation AirPod wireless earbud that pairs with a new, cheaper, monthly music streaming service.
The company, which launched its new line of iPhones just more than a month ago, added more products just in time for the holiday season...
