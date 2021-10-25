Bolly good show: Indian celebs cash in on NFT fad

Bollywood stars and Indian cricketers are jumping on the digital bandwagon, delighting India’s crypto exchanges

Indian Bollywood and cricket celebrities are increasingly launching digital memorabilia through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), hoping to rake in thousands of dollars by cashing in on growing interest in such assets.



NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many, but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating...