Bolly good show: Indian celebs cash in on NFT fad
Bollywood stars and Indian cricketers are jumping on the digital bandwagon, delighting India’s crypto exchanges
25 October 2021 - 19:27
Indian Bollywood and cricket celebrities are increasingly launching digital memorabilia through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), hoping to rake in thousands of dollars by cashing in on growing interest in such assets.
NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many, but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating...
