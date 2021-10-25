It’s a touchy subject but is your skin sensitive? Here are five telltale signs

We share a quickfire guide for identifying if you have sensitive skin and how to care for it

Don’t be sensitive, they say — but when it comes to skin, do you have a choice? The transitional season can be tricky for those with a naturally sensitive skin, but whether it’s winter or summer, skin sensitivity can strike at any moment.



Taking care of your body’s largest organ can be confusing. It covers your entire body and behaves differently in different parts. You’ve heard the term “sensitive skin”, but how do you know if your skin is sensitive? There are factors that play a role, such as genetics, age and gender, but broadly speaking, you first need to understand the term...