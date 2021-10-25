It’s definitely not a blue period for this hotel as it sells Picassos for R1,5bn
Las Vegas’s Bellagio hotel has sold a number of the artist’s works to make space for art by marginalised people
25 October 2021 - 19:27
Eleven Picasso paintings and other works that helped turn Las Vegas into an unlikely destination for art were auctioned at the weekend for more than $100m (about R1,5bn).
The Sotheby’s sale was held at the Bellagio hotel, where the works had been on display for years, and took place two days before the 140th birthday of the Spanish artist on October 25...
