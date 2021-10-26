Penny for your thoughts: world’s first stamp expected to fetch R122m

The Penny Black, dating from 1840 and which started the postage system, goes under the hammer soon

An example of the world’s first postage stamp, the Penny Black, is being offered at auction, Sotheby's said this week, with a price estimate of up to $8.25m (about R122m).



Dating from 1840, the item is “the earliest securely dated example of the first postage stamp”, according to the auction house, which will present it at its “Treasures” sale on December 7...