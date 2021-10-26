#WeDesignSA set to instil peace and hope at Design Joburg Collective

Dylan Joseph, Cara Saven and Tshepo Mohlala have teamed up to show off the optimism and resilience of SA creatives

#WeDesignSA, which launches at Design Joburg Collective on Thursday, brings together a trio of creative entrepreneurs. The initiative will present an installation that shows how, even in the toughest times, SA’s creative community can come together to celebrate the country’s spirit — optimism, hope and resilience.



Born out of the flames of a turbulent 2021, Dylan Joseph of Semper Fortis, bespoke furniture handcrafted in SA, Cara Saven of Cara Saven Wall Design and winner of the 2021 Santam Woman of the Future Award, and Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo Jeans, makers of denim clothing and ready-to-wear products, have joined forces to produce a project that pivots off the bespoke Halcyon design created by wallpaper artist Saven. It depicts a beautiful floral-scape of South African proteas, aloes, grapes and a kingfisher (representative of the mystical Halcyon Kingfisher, a bird that, according to legend, has the power to calm the waves, soaring high above turbulence to instil peace and birth a new future)...