From bizarre to just plain cool: we shine light on the dark-circle trend
Surprisingly, dark-circle blush is up there on our list of ‘must-try’ trends fresh off the runways
27 October 2021 - 19:55
FROM TIKTOK TO THE RUNWAYS
TikTok may have pioneered the dark-circle trend, but the runways of Altuzarra at New York Fashion Week undoubtedly refined them. A surprising trend, originally created by TikTok content creator Sara-Marie Carstens, faux dark circles caught everyone off guard and made the once frowned upon calling card of late nights and fatigue an ultra-cool statement. By using a lipstick over her existing dark circles to accentuate rather than conceal them, the trend went viral. In a Byrdie article, Carstens said: “I spontaneously decided to pick up my lipstick and redraw my own dark circles, which I previously covered with concealer. I basically wanted to show everyone how cool dark circles can look.” ..
