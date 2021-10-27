Lifestyle

From bizarre to just plain cool: we shine light on the dark-circle trend

Surprisingly, dark-circle blush is up there on our list of ‘must-try’ trends fresh off the runways

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
27 October 2021 - 19:55 By NOKUBONGA THUSI

FROM TIKTOK TO THE RUNWAYS

TikTok may have pioneered the dark-circle trend, but the runways of Altuzarra at New York Fashion Week undoubtedly refined them. A surprising trend, originally created by TikTok content creator Sara-Marie Carstens, faux dark circles caught everyone off guard and made the once frowned upon calling card of late nights and fatigue an ultra-cool statement. By using a lipstick over her existing dark circles to accentuate rather than conceal them, the trend went viral. In a Byrdie article, Carstens said: “I spontaneously decided to pick up my lipstick and redraw my own dark circles, which I previously covered with concealer. I basically wanted to show everyone how cool dark circles can look.”  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Level up your makeup skills with these tips from Netflix's 'Glow Up' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Covid skin: Pimples on your dimples as acne becomes 'maskne' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Want bouncy, plump and glowing skin? Try the Korean glass skin trend The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Perfect the 'glass skin' look with tips from make-up guru Liz van der Merwe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. From bizarre to just plain cool: we shine light on the dark-circle trend Lifestyle
  2. It’s a man’s world: four red-carpet beauty bangers from the boys Lifestyle
  3. Get your spook on with the ultimate Halloween makeup guide Lifestyle
  4. Cambridge returns looted Benin bronze to Nigeria, setting precedent Lifestyle
  5. Eye on the world — October 28 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane