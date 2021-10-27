Get your spook on with the ultimate Halloween makeup guide

Get in on all the Halloween makeup fun and still keep your skin healthy and happy with these pro tips

Spooky season is upon us, the time when we all have a little fun dressing up as our favourite scary characters or just transform ourselves with the help of some makeup.



Theatrical or special-effects makeup has been a favourite since ancient times, when powdered pigments were mixed into wax or grease to form a paste which became known as “greasepaint”, and which created striking effects on facial features and other parts of the body. ..