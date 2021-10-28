Cooking up a revolution to drive home the need to recycle

In Brazil’s biggest favela, skateboards made of bottle caps that are produced in a pizza oven are promoting recycling

In Brazil’s largest favela, Rocinha, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, a local project aims to promote recycling by donating food in exchange for bottle caps that are used to build skateboards.



Each colourful skateboard is made of about 500 plastic bottle caps that are crushed, melted, placed into a mould and then baked in an industrial pizza oven. Each one takes about two hours to complete...