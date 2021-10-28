Lifestyle

Cooking up a revolution to drive home the need to recycle

In Brazil’s biggest favela, skateboards made of bottle caps that are produced in a pizza oven are promoting recycling

28 October 2021 - 20:11 By Leandra Camera

In Brazil’s largest favela, Rocinha, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, a local project aims to promote recycling by donating food in exchange for bottle caps that are used to build skateboards.

Each colourful skateboard is made of about 500 plastic bottle caps that are crushed, melted, placed into a mould and then baked in an industrial pizza oven. Each one takes about two hours to complete...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. In major ocean polluter Philippines, group turns plastic waste into planks Sci-Tech
  2. Trolley wipes no longer wasted after Covid-19 pushed demand by 500% Consumer Live
  3. How a simple pipe is saving SA's oceans from plastic pollution News

Most read

  1. Cooking up a revolution to drive home the need to recycle Lifestyle
  2. Ground control to New York, something great has stepped through your door Lifestyle
  3. Warner Bros isn’t Dune yet with the mega movie hit of the year Lifestyle
  4. From bizarre to just plain cool: we shine light on the dark-circle trend Lifestyle
  5. It’s a man’s world: four red-carpet beauty bangers from the boys Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed