Ground control to New York, something great has stepped through your door

An exhibition to celebrate what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday has opened in Soho

A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary.



Located in Manhattan’s Soho district, where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, entitled Bowie75, will run until January, with the star’s birthday on January 8 being marked. ..