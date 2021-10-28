Warner Bros isn’t Dune yet with the mega movie hit of the year

The production company says ‘Dune: Part Two’ will be released in 2023

A second Dune movie will be released in October 2023, Warner Bros said this week.



The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve and one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2021, has taken almost $225m (about R3,4bn) at the global box office since it opened last week. It cost an estimated $165m (about R2,5bn) to produce...