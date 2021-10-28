Warner Bros isn’t Dune yet with the mega movie hit of the year
The production company says ‘Dune: Part Two’ will be released in 2023
28 October 2021 - 20:09
A second Dune movie will be released in October 2023, Warner Bros said this week.
The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve and one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2021, has taken almost $225m (about R3,4bn) at the global box office since it opened last week. It cost an estimated $165m (about R2,5bn) to produce...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.