Lifestyle

Warner Bros isn’t Dune yet with the mega movie hit of the year

The production company says ‘Dune: Part Two’ will be released in 2023

28 October 2021 - 20:09 By Jill Serjeant

A second Dune movie will be released in October 2023, Warner Bros said this week.

The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve and one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2021, has taken almost $225m (about R3,4bn) at the global box office since it opened last week. It cost an estimated $165m (about R2,5bn) to produce...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SPOTLIGHT | 'Dune' opening this weekend; highlights from DC Fandome Lifestyle
  2. Dune his best to do justice to a film that’s flopped before Lifestyle
  3. 'Dune' more relevant now than 40 years ago, says director of sci-fi reboot Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Cooking up a revolution to drive home the need to recycle Lifestyle
  2. Ground control to New York, something great has stepped through your door Lifestyle
  3. Warner Bros isn’t Dune yet with the mega movie hit of the year Lifestyle
  4. From bizarre to just plain cool: we shine light on the dark-circle trend Lifestyle
  5. It’s a man’s world: four red-carpet beauty bangers from the boys Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed