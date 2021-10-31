How Apple is taking a bite out of its competitors during chip shortage

The giant’s purchasing power, supply agreements, price cuts and better tech are putting it ahead of the game

Apple is eating into its rivals’ smartphone market share as the iPhone maker navigates a global chip crunch better than other cellphone makers, according to data providers.



Higher iPhone shipments helped Apple gain at least 3% market share in global smartphones in the third quarter, even as overall shipments shrunk by about 6% due to the chip shortage...