Lifestyle

Major on charm, mini on miles

The Mini SE is an affordable, quality electric vehicle, but it lacks in the mileage department

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
31 October 2021 - 18:40

Of the big German trio, BMW can lay claim to pushing the local electrification agenda the earliest.

While Audi and Mercedes-Benz strolled tardily into the party, the Munich-based brand plugged in as far back as 2012, when it released hybrid versions of its 3-Series and 5-Series models...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Road to ILamuna Update 4 | Our Beetle gets its livery Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes-Benz G400d demands respect Reviews
  3. What's special about the 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition? Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | New 2021 Audi A3 has plenty of appeal – just mind the options Reviews

Most read

  1. Major on charm, mini on miles Lifestyle
  2. How Apple is taking a bite out of its competitors during chip shortage Lifestyle
  3. Maya mia! Ancient canoe found in Yucatan during controversial build Lifestyle
  4. Cooking up a revolution to drive home the need to recycle Lifestyle
  5. Ground control to New York, something great has stepped through your door Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...