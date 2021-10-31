Major on charm, mini on miles

The Mini SE is an affordable, quality electric vehicle, but it lacks in the mileage department

Of the big German trio, BMW can lay claim to pushing the local electrification agenda the earliest.



While Audi and Mercedes-Benz strolled tardily into the party, the Munich-based brand plugged in as far back as 2012, when it released hybrid versions of its 3-Series and 5-Series models...