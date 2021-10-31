Maya mia! Ancient canoe found in Yucatan during controversial build

Workers found the vessel while building a tourist rail project which critics say will damage the region’s ecosystems

A wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be more than 1,000 years old has turned up in southern Mexico, officials said, part of archeological work accompanying the construction of a major new tourist train.



The extremely rare canoe was found almost completely intact, submerged in a freshwater pool known as a cenote, thousands of which dot Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, near the ruins of Chichen Itza, once a major Maya city featuring elaborately carved temples and towering pyramids...