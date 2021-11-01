Cooking up a dazzling collection of fine jewellery

Confectioner Faaiza Omar and Charles Greig Jewellers have collaborated to produce a collection for summer

Just in time for summer, Faaiza Omar recently revealed her jewellery collaboration with Charles Greig Jewellers. The launch was held at Christopher Greig’s Beechwood Gardens in Johannesburg, where the property was in full bloom.



“Inspired by Beechwood Gardens and the spring blossom, bumble bees, dragonflies and butterflies, typical of an October day, we’ve created a collection of jewellery of varying price points. The collection highlights our favourite gemstone and colour, emerald, enhanced by unusual, fancy-cut diamonds,” said internationally renowned jeweller Greig...