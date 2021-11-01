Covid-19 stops raining on shamans’ parades
Indonesia’s rain-averting ‘pawang hujans’ are back in business after the country eased pandemic restrictions
01 November 2021 - 20:14
Seated cross-legged amid a fog of incense and platters of fragrant offerings, dishes of red chillies, garlic bulbs and frangipani petals, Indonesian shaman Ki Joko Sapu-Jagat prepares at home the night before his first day back on the job.
After a months-long interruption, Indonesia’s rain shamans, who conduct ceremonies to keep rain away, are back in business, with large-scale events now permitted under eased coronavirus restrictions...
