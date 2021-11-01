Mexicans hit the streets to breathe life into Day of the Dead
With nearly half its population vaxxed, citizens hit the streets in droves to celebrate the long-held tradition
01 November 2021 - 20:13
Thousands of Mexicans crowded into the main avenue of Mexico City for a lively Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, relishing the chance to mark the festive tradition after the coronavirus pandemic cast a thick pall over it last year.
Most of the spectators lining Paseo de la Reforma boulevard wore protective masks as they watched colourful floats, bands and performers trundle down the street...
