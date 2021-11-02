How language ‘dating’ is speeding up Jewish-Palestinian reconciliation
In Jerusalem, a project based on speed dating is bringing people together to bridge the Hebrew-Arabic divide
02 November 2021 - 20:38
A small group of Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem, a city of political, religious and cultural divisions, is trying to bridge a Hebrew-Arabic language gap with learning modelled on speed dating.
About 20 students meet weekly at a 19th-century villa and sitting together, Jew facing Arab, they practise each other’s language, guided by cards spelling out simple scenarios that prompt dialogue...
