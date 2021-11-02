Lifestyle

Wine press that quenched Assyrians’ mighty thirst unearthed

The press and archaeobotanical remains dating back 2,700 years were discovered in northern Iraq

02 November 2021 - 20:38 By Kawa Omar

Archaeologists have excavated the first, and what they believe is the oldest, industrial wine press in northern Mesopotamia. It dates back more than 2,700 years and coincides with a sharp rise in wine demand among the ruling imperial elites of Assyria.

One of the world’s earliest empires, Assyria was located in the northern part of Mesopotamia, most of modern-day Iraq, as well as parts of Iran, Kuwait, Syria and Turkey...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ancient Israelites loved their wine, and they made it on an industrial scale Lifestyle
  2. Very modern method lifts the lid on very ancient culture Lifestyle
  3. Old habits die hard: Utah site reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago Lifestyle
  4. It may have been fabric, not food, that advanced human evolution The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. Wine press that quenched Assyrians’ mighty thirst unearthed Lifestyle
  2. How language ‘dating’ is speeding up Jewish-Palestinian reconciliation Lifestyle
  3. Starry-eyed scientists race to find universe-expanding dark energy and alien ... Lifestyle
  4. Covid-19 stops raining on shamans’ parades Lifestyle
  5. Mexicans hit the streets to breathe life into Day of the Dead Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021
Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021