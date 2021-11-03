Fancy some Russian royal jewellery? You can have it, for millions

A brooch and ear clips that belonged to Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna are expected to fetch R8m at auction soon

Russian royal jewels smuggled out of the country during the 1917 revolution, alongside rare coloured diamonds, are on offer at an auction next week in Geneva that’s looking for deep-pocketed collectors emerging from the pandemic.



An orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats, estimated at $3,9m to $5,9m (about R60m to R91m) and set in a ring, is the star lot at a semi-annual jewellery sale by Sotheby’s in the Swiss city on November 10...