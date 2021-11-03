Fancy some Russian royal jewellery? You can have it, for millions
A brooch and ear clips that belonged to Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna are expected to fetch R8m at auction soon
03 November 2021 - 20:02
Russian royal jewels smuggled out of the country during the 1917 revolution, alongside rare coloured diamonds, are on offer at an auction next week in Geneva that’s looking for deep-pocketed collectors emerging from the pandemic.
An orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats, estimated at $3,9m to $5,9m (about R60m to R91m) and set in a ring, is the star lot at a semi-annual jewellery sale by Sotheby’s in the Swiss city on November 10...
