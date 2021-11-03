How Cuban artists are using NFTs to socialise with the world

They will sell digital portraits of citizens and later stream live concerts and parties to show off their culture

Artists in Cuba have announced a new spin on the fast-expanding world of crypto art for online collectors, with plans to sell 1,492 digital portraits of Cubans through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to kick off the “Crypto Cuban Social Club”.



NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating...