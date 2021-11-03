In Nepal, a dog’s life is a god’s life

At festival to celebrate the god of death’s messenger, dogs are showered with baths, garlands and treats

Hindus across Nepal honoured their dogs with baths, garlands and treats on Wednesday, the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, during which even crows and cows get respect.



Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the god of death, and believe worshipping the animal makes him happy...