Dood, what an on-trend rags to riches idea

An Indian designer is using discarded fashion waste to produce high-end garments for men and women

New Delhi-based Kriti Tula’s fashion label Doodlage collects fabric waste from factories discarded for minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and saris, selling them for about R1,500 a piece...