Dood, what an on-trend rags to riches idea
An Indian designer is using discarded fashion waste to produce high-end garments for men and women
04 November 2021 - 20:18
An Indian designer is using discarded pieces of cloth to piece together fashionwear for men and women as a sustainable alternative to high-end garments.
New Delhi-based Kriti Tula’s fashion label Doodlage collects fabric waste from factories discarded for minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and saris, selling them for about R1,500 a piece...
