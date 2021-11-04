Lifestyle

Dood, what an on-trend rags to riches idea

An Indian designer is using discarded fashion waste to produce high-end garments for men and women

04 November 2021 - 20:18 By Sunil Kataria

An Indian designer is using discarded pieces of cloth to piece together fashionwear for men and women as a sustainable alternative to high-end garments.

New Delhi-based Kriti Tula’s fashion label Doodlage collects fabric waste from factories discarded for minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and saris, selling them for about R1,500 a piece...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Climate change is a thundering wake-up call, but is anybody listening? Insight
  2. Sustainability, style & Star Wars: H&M and John Boyega in fashion alliance The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Consume this: anti-consumption protester disrupts Paris fashion show Lifestyle
  4. Forget the boutiques, thrifting may just find you that fashion gem The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. Fifa 22 must build a metaverse to stay in the game Lifestyle
  2. The verdict: Paul Newman sets the record straight in memoirs Lifestyle
  3. Dood, what an on-trend rags to riches idea Lifestyle
  4. In Nepal, a dog’s life is a god’s life Lifestyle
  5. How Cuban artists are using NFTs to socialise with the world Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021